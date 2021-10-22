Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

