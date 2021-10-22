Hyve Trading Down 31.4% This Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $629,850.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,887.23 or 0.99466306 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.18 or 0.06436734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022161 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

