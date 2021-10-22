CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $12,224.68 and $41.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003987 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

