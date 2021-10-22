Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.5% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,279,000 after acquiring an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,749 shares of company stock worth $75,884,874. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

