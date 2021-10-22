Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 11,219 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $648,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,875 shares of company stock worth $3,371,138 in the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

