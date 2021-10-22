CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

Shares of CACI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.34. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $285.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

