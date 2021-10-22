Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $288.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.93 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,379,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

