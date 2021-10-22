Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) traded up 5.7% on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.47. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $834.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

