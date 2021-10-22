Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.