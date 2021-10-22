HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,180,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,943 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $106,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916,136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 546,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 268,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. 12,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

