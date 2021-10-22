Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Purchased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,987 shares during the period. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MACK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MACK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.25. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

