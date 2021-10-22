Western Standard LLC Sells 116,827 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Western Standard LLC lessened its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116,827 shares during the period. Tilly’s comprises about 1.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Tilly’s worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,145. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $425.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

