SIR Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up about 1.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Chart Industries worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

GTLS traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.