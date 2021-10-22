Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL traded up $14.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,202. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

