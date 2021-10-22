Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strattec Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Strattec Security worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

