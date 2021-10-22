Tabor Asset Management LP Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tabor Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,964 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 10.3% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

