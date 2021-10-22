Tabor Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 2.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,842,000 after acquiring an additional 224,321 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 297,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

