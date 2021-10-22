Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.54. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 4,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,307. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.