Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,313,565 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,751,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,313,565 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,870,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $143,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 794,478 shares of company stock valued at $209,278,475 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $289.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $295.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

