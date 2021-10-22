Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $208.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.