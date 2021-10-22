Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSWI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $136.30 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.