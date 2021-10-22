Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 225,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.09% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 371,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

