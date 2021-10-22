Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $38.72 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $38,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,165,000 after acquiring an additional 318,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.