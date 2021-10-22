Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $130,051,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,523,000 after acquiring an additional 185,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $417.21 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.79 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

