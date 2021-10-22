Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $6.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings of $6.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.96 and the highest is $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $24.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.62 to $27.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,749. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.59.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

