iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,477 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $225,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.86. 101,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

