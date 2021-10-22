Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,435 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.