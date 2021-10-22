Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

