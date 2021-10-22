State Street Corp Sells 102,571 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,659,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102,571 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,716,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $97.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,758.40. 80,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,711. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,589.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

