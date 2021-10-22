Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 15,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,174,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

BARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. started coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 211,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Bark & Co as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

