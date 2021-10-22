Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Down 8.5%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 13,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 845,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.02 million, a PE ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

