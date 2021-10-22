Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,096.05

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,096.05 ($27.39) and traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($27.44). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 2,042 ($26.68), with a volume of 229,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Get Softcat alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,096.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,931.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.