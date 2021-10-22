Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $265.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 760 ($9.93), with a volume of 59952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770 ($10.06).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 779.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 756.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 45.56.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

