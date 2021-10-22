Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,005. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

