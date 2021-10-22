$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will post sales of $3.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full-year sales of $7.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Icosavax.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.
ICVX stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 4,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,434. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29.
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.