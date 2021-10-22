$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will post sales of $3.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full-year sales of $7.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock.

ICVX stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 4,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,434. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

