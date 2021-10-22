Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 3.6%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $48.99. Approximately 136,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,535,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

