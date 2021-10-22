Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,737,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $294.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.60 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

