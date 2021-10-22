Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $207.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

