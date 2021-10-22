HBK Investments L P Invests $2.18 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.25% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.19 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.57.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

