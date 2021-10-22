Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $123.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

