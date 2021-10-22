HBK Investments L P Buys New Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.06% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

