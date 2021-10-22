HBK Investments L P Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

