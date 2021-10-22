Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 340 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

