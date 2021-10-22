Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Cut by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $181.15 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.