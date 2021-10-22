Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 610,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 331.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103,434 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CWST opened at $81.88 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

