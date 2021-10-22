Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 639 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

Shares of BLK opened at $903.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.