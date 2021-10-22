Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $6,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,024,000 after buying an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $217.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

