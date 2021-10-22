Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,590 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $26,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,401,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 114,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09.

