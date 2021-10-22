Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.