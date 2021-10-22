Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Amgen stock opened at $208.99 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

